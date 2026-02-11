Nation's Anthem Protocols: A Salutation to Vande Mataram
The Union Home Ministry mandates that all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' be sung before 'Jana Gana Mana' at official events. The directive requires standing in attention and aims to promote respect for national symbols in public and educational functions during India's 150th year of Vande Mataram.
The Union Home Ministry has issued a directive mandating that all six stanzas of the National Song 'Vande Mataram,' authored by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, should precede the National Anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' at events where both are performed. The January 28 order outlines detailed protocols for this practice.
The ministry's missive underscores the importance of standing in attention during the rendition of the National Song. However, it allows for leniency during film screenings to avoid disruptions. Emphasizing the song's historical value in India's freedom struggle, the order aims to elevate its status alongside the National Anthem.
Further, the directive promotes community singing in schools to instill respect for national symbols, reinforcing the Centre's tribute to the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram.' The song is to be favored during specific occasions in synchronization with the national flag and in presence of dignitaries.
