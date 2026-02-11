Love in Letters: A Wartime Romance Unveiled

The Nashville Public Library has unveiled a digital collection of over 200 love letters between William Raymond Whittaker and Jane Dean, offering a poignant glimpse into their relationship during World War II. The letters, initially discovered in Jane's former Nashville home, capture the nuances of romance amid the uncertainty of wartime.

The couple first met at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, where Ray had moved from New Rochelle, New York. The letters reveal how Ray's draft into the Army and subsequent deployment to Fort Huachuca led to renewed correspondence with Jane, who was then working at Vanderbilt University. These letters provide unique insights into societal and racial issues of the era, as well as the personal challenges of a long-distance relationship during war.

Ray and Jane's love story culminated in a marriage that defied the odds and obstacles of distance and conflict. Their letters document the profound connection that ultimately led to their marriage on November 7, 1942, in Birmingham. Despite the challenges of wartime separation, the couple's love letters have endured as a testament to love prevailing in difficult times.