A Cinematic Journey with Anil Kapoor: 'Subedaar' Debuts Worldwide on March 5

'Subedaar', starring Anil Kapoor, premieres on Prime Video on March 5. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film depicts a retired soldier's struggle in a changing world. It is an action-packed, emotional father-daughter story with performances by Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Video has officially slated March 5 for the global release of its original action-drama film 'Subedaar', featuring the renowned Anil Kapoor. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the movie is co-produced by Vikram Malhotra, Kapoor, and Triveni. Audiences can expect a captivating tale about a retired soldier, Subedaar Arjun Maurya, grappling with changing societal values.

Anil Kapoor delivers a riveting performance as the lead character in this high-octane and emotionally charged father-daughter narrative. According to Nikhil Madhok, Prime Video's director of Originals, Kapoor's portrayal of an action hero is set to captivate supporters right from the beginning.

Producer Vikram Malhotra highlights the unique character shaping through themes of service, discipline, and sacrifice. Joining Kapoor in this cinematic experience are talented actors such as Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, and Mona Singh, ensuring 'Subedaar' offers a fresh and dynamic viewing experience worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

