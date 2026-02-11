Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Visionary Leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

Prominent Indian leaders commemorated the death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, acknowledging his enduring influence through principles like Integral Humanism and Antyodaya. His philosophies continue to inspire national development, focusing on ethical governance and upliftment of marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:07 IST
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay
Senior Indian leaders including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on his death anniversary. Lauded as a visionary thinker, Upadhyay's principles remain crucial guides for India's future.

Modi emphasized the lasting impact of Upadhyay's values, while the vice president highlighted his role as a dedicated nation-builder. They praised his principle of Integral Humanism as globally relevant and a foundational aspect of India's vision for a developed future.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated Upadhyay's influence on national policy, focusing on ethical leadership and grassroots development. This philosophical approach continues to guide India's path toward self-reliance.

