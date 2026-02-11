Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Initiates New Labour Code Rulebook for Cinema Industry

The Maharashtra government is developing a rulebook tailored for cinema artistes and workers, under the new Labour Code, to safeguard their interests. The Labour Minister announced plans to draft regulations after consultations with film industry experts and stakeholders, ensuring legal and economic protections for the sector.

Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:27 IST
The Maharashtra government's initiative to create a specialized rulebook for cinema artistes, technicians, and workers was underscored by a recent meeting led by Labour Minister Akash Fundkar. In alignment with the new Labour Code, the government aims to ensure legal protection and economic security for professionals in the film industry.

Fundkar highlighted that a draft of the proposed regulations will be prepared, welcoming input from experts and stakeholders in the arts sector. A final version will be established after careful consideration of the feedback received, focusing on key issues like social security, wages, insurance, and welfare schemes.

Prominent figures, including senior Labour Department officials and noted actors Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, were present in the meeting, advocating on behalf of CINTAA. Their discussions revolved around providing a dedicated regulatory framework to address social and economic challenges faced by industry workers.

