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Telangana's Groundbreaking Bill: A Social Security Net for Gig Workers

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed a landmark bill focused on the welfare of gig workers. The bill, spearheaded by State Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, aims to provide social security and establish a welfare fund for gig workers, following consultations with aggregators, labor unions, and other stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:25 IST
Telangana's Groundbreaking Bill: A Social Security Net for Gig Workers
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The Telangana Legislative Assembly has approved a pivotal bill targeted at enhancing the welfare of gig workers. Introduced by State Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy, the Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, marks a significant move toward social security for gig workers, inspired by input from Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The bill, prepared after dialogues with aggregators and labor unions, addresses prevalent issues like job security and minimum wages. According to Venkatswamy, the initiative aims to integrate gig workers into formal social security schemes, mandating registration for unique identification and proposing a grievance redressal mechanism to improve working conditions.

The legislation also proposes the creation of a board inclusive of workers, aggregators, and government representatives to resolve issues and suggests penalties for non-compliance by aggregators. Efforts to facilitate low-interest loans and a round-table conference on welfare measures for these workers highlight the government's comprehensive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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