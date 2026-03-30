Government's Bold Move: Extending Social Security to Unorganised Workers

The government is actively exploring measures to bring unorganised sector workers under the coverage of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation. This initiative aims to fulfill the Prime Minister's vision of ensuring pension benefits for all workers.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, disclosed these deliberations while responding to a supplementary question during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha. She emphasized that the labour department is making significant strides towards this goal, including the implementation of new services such as free doorstep service.

Karandlaje further noted that workers in the burgeoning online industry could soon be eligible for these pension benefits. This move is part of broader efforts to enhance India's social security framework and provide much-needed benefits to unorganised workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)