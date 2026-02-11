Stars and Storylines: The 76th Berlin Film Festival's Grand Opening

The 76th edition of the Berlin Film Festival kicks off on Thursday with the screening of 'No Good Men,' marking the beginning of an 11-day celebration of cinema in Germany's capital city.

This renowned festival gathers top celebrities such as popstar Charli XCX and actors Pamela Anderson, Amanda Seyfried, and Ethan Hawke, who are set to present their latest projects amidst the bustling excitement.

The Berlin Film Festival, known for its political significance and its role as a major international film market, will see 22 films competing for the coveted Golden Bear award. Highlights include an award for Michelle Yeoh and a special presentation by director Chloe Zhao.

