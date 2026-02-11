Left Menu

Swaroop Rawal Joins Gujarat Vidyapith: A New Academic Journey

Actor and educator Swaroop Rawal has been appointed as a Professor of Practice at Gujarat Vidyapith, marking a significant step in her educational career. Previously recognized by the University of Worcester for her contributions, Rawal is excited to contribute to the prestigious institution's Gandhian legacy.

Actor and educator Swaroop Rawal (Image source: Swaroop's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Swaroop Rawal, actor and noted educator, announced her appointment as a Professor of Practice at Gujarat Vidyapith. With immense pride, Rawal shared her excitement on Facebook about joining the Department of Education, aligning her efforts with the institution's rich Gandhian legacy.

Expressing her gratitude, Rawal emphasized her eagerness to embark on this new journey. Her role is set to bolster her longstanding commitment to education, particularly in fields involving inclusive learning and life skills.

Last year, Rawal, who is married to veteran actor Paresh Rawal, was recognized with a Fellowship from the University of Worcester, UK, for significantly advancing education through programs designed for children with learning disabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

