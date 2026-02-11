Left Menu

Jason Momoa Set to Thrill Fans in 'Helldivers,' an Action-Packed Video Game Movie

'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa leads the cast of 'Helldivers,' an action adventure film based on the popular video game. Directed by Justin Lin and produced by Sony Pictures and PlayStation, the movie, releasing November 10, 2027, continues the successful collaboration in video game adaptations after 'Uncharted.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:35 IST
Jason Momoa (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Aquaman star Jason Momoa is set to captivate audiences in 'Helldivers,' an action-packed adventure film adapted from the popular video game. The movie, a Sony Pictures and PlayStation collaboration, is slated for a theater release on November 10, 2027.

Helming the project is Justin Lin, renowned for his work with the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. While details about the plot remain under wraps, fans anticipate a thrilling narrative that echoes the game's essence—elite soldiers, known as Helldivers, in a battle against alien creatures threatening the fictional world of Super Earth.

'Helldivers' marks another ambitious venture between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions following the successful 2022 film 'Uncharted,' featuring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which grossed USD 407 million worldwide. On television, the duo's collaboration includes hits like Peacock's 'Twisted Metal' and HBO's Emmy-winning 'The Last of Us.'

