Sony’s ‘Spider-Noir’ TV series with Nicolas Cage gets premiere date  

Sony previously introduced an animated iteration of the Spider-Noir character, ⁠which Cage provided the voice for, in the 2018 Oscar-winning film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which ​explores numerous Spider-people from different universes.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 09:55 IST
Nicolas Cage ​will appear in his first ​leading role in a TV ‌series ​when "Spider-Noir" premieres in May, according to Sony and Prime Video. The series is a reinterpretation of the superhero ‌Spider-Man set in New York City during the Great Depression, and will premiere on May 27.

In the teaser trailer released Thursday, Cage is seen using his web-slinging ‌skills while playing Ben Reilly, a private investigator who confronts his past ‌after a personal tragedy. Other cast members include Lamorne Morris from the show "New Girl" and Li Jun Li from the Oscar-nominated film "Sinners."

Viewers will be able to watch "Spider-Noir" in two ways, ⁠in "authentic ​black & white" and "true ⁠hue full color" depending on their preference.

"Spider-Noir" is the first live-action series ⁠from the Spider-Verse and gives Amazon its own piece of the Marvel pie. In a January ⁠deal, ​Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment reached a new agreement that would bring films such as "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" to the streaming giant's customers ⁠worldwide after they play in cinemas.

Under the multi-year agreement, Netflix becomes the exclusive streaming ⁠destination of ⁠Sony Pictures' films following their theatrical runs and video-on-demand releases for the first 18 months, after which they will go ‌to Disney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

