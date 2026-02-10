Global Surge: T20 World Cup's Unprecedented Digital Viewership Spike

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a notable 53 percent increase in video views across its digital platforms following the initial six games of the 2026 T20 World Cup. A total of 647 million video views were recorded, with substantial growth from nations such as Nepal, UAE, and USA as their national teams participated.

The ICC highlighted that its app witnessed an 83 percent surge in users since 2024, and the ICC website saw a 16 percent increase in usage. The most significant growth emerged from fans outside cricket's Full Member countries, with Nepal's viewership surging by 442 percent as they nearly defeated England.

Additionally, the UAE and USA experienced jumps of 196 percent and 49 percent in users, respectively. This surge is attributed to non-English commentary on ICC.tv, with the Nepali commentary for the England versus Nepal match and Hindi for the India versus USA match being the most popular. The first six games also drew 116,595 spectators to stadiums in co-hosts India and Sri Lanka.