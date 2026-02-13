Actors Edgar Ramirez, Eugenio Derbez join 'Baton'

Left Menu

Ramirez is known for his role in Carlos, and his Emmy-nominated performance as Gianni Versace in American Crime Story. Derbez is known for his roles in projects such as CODA and Radical.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-02-2026 11:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 11:56 IST
Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez and Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez became the latest additions to the star cast of the upcoming soccer drama ''Baton''. According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is directed by Danny Ramirez and will also feature Rosario Dawson, Gabriel Luna, and Mía Maestro in pivotal roles. Ramirez is known for his role in ''Carlos'', and his Emmy-nominated performance as Gianni Versace in ''American Crime Story''. Derbez is known for his roles in projects such as ''CODA and ''Radical''. The story follows a soccer player (Ramirez), relentlessly pursuing his dream of playing professionally, who threatens his relationship with his sister after he is kicked off the team and exiled back to Miami. As they battle over their mother's legacy, he will stop at nothing to get another chance at soccer glory, even if it means losing the only family he has left. The details of other characters in the film are being kept under wraps. The film is in production in Atlanta. It is produced by Victoria Alonso under the banner Mapuche, Tom Culliver and Ramirez for Pinstripes, Joshua Harris under Peachtree Media, and Ford Corbett for Gramercy Park Media banner. David Beckham, Nicola Howson , Carlos Delgado Zarco, R Wesley Sierk III , Nathan Klingher, Mark Fasano, Christopher Renteria, Harry Ahluwahlia, Elizaveta Chalenko, Carlo Salem, Carl Kawaja, Martin Romo, and Alex Tynion serve as executive producers on the film.

