Two Sikkim residents killed, two injured as car falls into Teesta river in Bengal

Two persons were killed and two others critically injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into the Teesta river along National Highway-10 in West Bengal's Kalimpong district in the early hours of Friday, police said, adding that both the deceased were residents of Sikkim. The accident took place between 4 am and 5 am at 29th Mile on the Bengal side of NH-10 when the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle plunged into the river below. The deceased have been identified as Aniket Prasad (25) and Aman Gupta (23), both residents of Gangtok. The two injured passengers, Kunal Gupta and Pawan Kumar Prasad, were taken to a hospital in Siliguri, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police said the Sikkim registered private vehicle was travelling from the Dooars in West Bengal to the hill state. All four occupants of the vehicle were returning to Gangtok after attending a relative's wedding ceremony.

