Left Menu

Two Sikkim residents killed, two injured as car falls into Teesta river in Bengal

Two persons were killed and two others critically injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into the Teesta river along National Highway-10 in West Bengals Kalimpong district in the early hours of Friday, police said, adding that both the deceased were residents of Sikkim.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:01 IST
Two Sikkim residents killed, two injured as car falls into Teesta river in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and two others critically injured after the car in which they were travelling fell into the Teesta river along National Highway-10 in West Bengal's Kalimpong district in the early hours of Friday, police said, adding that both the deceased were residents of Sikkim. The accident took place between 4 am and 5 am at 29th Mile on the Bengal side of NH-10 when the driver reportedly lost control and the vehicle plunged into the river below. The deceased have been identified as Aniket Prasad (25) and Aman Gupta (23), both residents of Gangtok. The two injured passengers, Kunal Gupta and Pawan Kumar Prasad, were taken to a hospital in Siliguri, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Police said the Sikkim registered private vehicle was travelling from the Dooars in West Bengal to the hill state. All four occupants of the vehicle were returning to Gangtok after attending a relative's wedding ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK police shift focus to evidence gathering, rather than arrests, after Palestine Action ruling

UK police shift focus to evidence gathering, rather than arrests, after Pale...

 United Kingdom
2
Bihar: Panel formed to check arsenic, uranium contamination in groundwater causing cancer

Bihar: Panel formed to check arsenic, uranium contamination in groundwater c...

 India
3
Credit growth continues to remain in double digits, climbs to 14.4 pc

Credit growth continues to remain in double digits, climbs to 14.4 pc

 India
4
Poulomi Pavini Shukla Redefines What Legal Reform Looks Like in Modern India

Poulomi Pavini Shukla Redefines What Legal Reform Looks Like in Modern India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026