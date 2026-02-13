Left Menu

Concealing Tirupati laddus adulteration would have been 'sacrilege', says Andhra CM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday defended his governments decision to go public with the allegations of adulteration of Tirupati laddus, saying concealing the matter would amount to sacrilege.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:00 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday defended his government's decision to go public with the allegations of adulteration of Tirupati laddus, saying concealing the matter would amount to ''sacrilege''. Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister said withholding the findings would be a betrayal of public trust. If future discrepancies were to arise, then the government would be held accountable. The allegations date back to September 2024, when Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati 'laddus' during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row. During an NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state in 2024, Naidu had alleged that the previous government did not even spare the Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees. The claims sparked a nationwide outcry and hurt the sentiments of people belonging to the Hindu community. ''If we didn't disclose (laddu adulteration), it would be a sacrilege for us. A question would arise tomorrow: why didn't you (govt) tell?'' said Naidu. The Chief Minister used the floor of the House to reassure the public that all the temples in the state have been ''cleansed''. ''No possibility to hurt anybody's sentiments. The NDA government will take the onus of saving the sanctity of every temple and I am reiterating it to people,'' he added.

