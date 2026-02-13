Revamp of Sabarmati Ashram: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently hosted the governing council meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi Sabarmati Ashram Memorial Trust in Gandhinagar, assessing the progress in redeveloping the historic site. Integral to India's freedom struggle, the Ashram is being transformed into a world-class tourist destination.

The redevelopment project, initiated in 2021, is spread over nearly 50 acres along the Sabarmati river. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi and Executive Council Chairman IP Gautam detailed the renovation and restoration ongoing at the Ashram. Work on 22 of the 28 houses has been completed, with the goal to finalize the project by March 2026.

Aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision of green growth, over 98,000 trees have already been planted, with plans for 16,000 more. The project also emphasizes engaging visitors with Gandhian principles through active participation initiatives. Discussions at the meeting explored integrating service activities for visitors, intertwining history with hands-on learning experiences.