Tragedy Strikes at Actor Vijay's Rally: A Fan's Final Journey

Tragedy struck at a rally held by Tamil actor Vijay in Salem, Tamil Nadu, as Suraj Shrimant Bhujbal, a migrant from Maharashtra, collapsed and died. Bhujbal, an ardent fan of the film star, had been living in Salem for two decades.

The 37-year-old was the sole provider for his family, which included his wife and two young children. His death has left his family in financial distress, although Vijay's party has promised educational support for the children.

According to Salem police, Bhujbal became unwell during the rally and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Friends and the actor's party members have stepped in to support his family during this challenging time.

