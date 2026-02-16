Left Menu

Remembering Raseswari Panigrahi: A Legacy of Service

Raseswari Panigrahi, a former Odisha MLA and renowned doctor, passed away on Monday. Known for her dedication to the poor, she was a prominent figure in western Odisha. Panigrahi was a gynaecologist and active in socio-cultural activities in Sambalpur. Her death has been widely mourned in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Raseswari Panigrahi, a former Odisha MLA and esteemed doctor, breathed her last on Monday at the age of 79 in Sambalpur. Known for her commitment to the underprivileged, Panigrahi was a prolific figure in western Odisha's socio-cultural scene.

Despite battling neurological complications, Panigrahi chose to stay home rather than be hospitalized, maintaining mental acuity until the end. Her demise has left a significant void in the community, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressing deep condolences.

Panigrahi's contributions, particularly as a gynaecologist and social activist, are fondly remembered by those whose lives she touched. The last rites will be conducted on Tuesday, honoring her legacy of service and dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

