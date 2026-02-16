Left Menu

Mumbai Crime Branch Cracks Down: 12 Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Shooting

Mumbai police's intensive investigation into the Rohit Shetty shooting case leads to the arrest of 12 individuals, with the main shooter, Deepak Sharma, among them. The Anti-Extortion Cell continues its probe under MCOCA provisions to unravel crucial links and secure weapon recovery, amid heightened security concerns.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police have made a major breakthrough in the Rohit Shetty house shooting case, arresting a total of 12 individuals, including the alleged main shooter, Deepak Sharma. This development follows the Anti-Extortion Cell's comprehensive investigation under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

According to authorities, while Deepak Sharma allegedly carried out the firing, the other suspects were not at the exact location during the incident but remained in proximity. After the shooting, the group reconvened at Kalyan station and fled to Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Notably, no connections have been identified between these suspects and the Ranveer Singh case as investigations continue.

In a bid to piece together the incidents surrounding the firing, police followed digital trails and intelligence inputs from Haryana and UP, culminating in the arrest of suspects from Rajasthan. A Mumbai court has since remanded six of the accused in police custody, while efforts to track down the weapon and further unravel the crime are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

