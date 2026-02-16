7 persons held in filmmaker Rohit Shetty house firing case remanded in police custody till Feb 25 by special MCOCA court.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
