Reopening Paradise: Boosting Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reopening 14 prominent tourist destinations. These sites, including Asia's largest Tulip Garden, were closed following the Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Abdullah stated that keeping these areas closed served no purpose, as they have remained open even in dire times. Reopening these spots would aid in reviving the local economy that suffered significant losses during the closure.

Among the reopened attractions are Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, and several others across Kashmir and Jammu. The reopening aims to attract tourists back to the region, helping local businesses and communities thrive once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)