A 21-Foot Tribute: Amit Shah Unveils Shivaji Statue in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a 21-foot-tall statue of the iconic Maratha leader, Chhatrapati Shivaji, in Gandhinagar's Sector 21. In his address, Shah emphasized that the monument would serve as an inspiration for both the citizens and youth of the city, celebrating Shivaji's indomitable spirit and leadership in the establishment of Hindu Swaraj.

Highlighting Shivaji's resilience against the odds, Shah praised his efforts to protect temples and promote resilience during challenging times. During his speech, Shah acknowledged the contrast of Shivaji's era of courage against the backdrop of Mughal rule and years of oppression. "It is a good day for me that the statue of Shivaji Maharaj has been installed," he declared. Shah reminded the audience of the strife faced by Shivaji in building Hindu Swaraj during a period when India was under widespread subjugation.

Furthermore, Shah reflected on Shivaji's foresight and perseverance, matching historic efforts to contemporary achievements such as the creation of the Ram Temple and the restoration work on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Shah cited Shivaji Maharaj's vision as a pioneer who established the Navy and engaged in rebuilding destroyed temples, thereby reinforcing cultural and spiritual resilience. The Union Minister's remarks were both a tribute to Shivaji's legacy and a nod to ongoing national projects that resonate with his historic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)