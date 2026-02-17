Left Menu

Boosting Rural Economy: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting on Cooperative Strengthening

Union Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with cooperation ministers to enhance the cooperative structure and bolster the rural economy. Key topics included technology use, transparency, and doubling farmer income. Projects worth Rs 265.30 crore in Gujarat were inaugurated to foster 'Prosperity through Cooperation.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:00 IST
Boosting Rural Economy: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting on Cooperative Strengthening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Amit Shah recently led a high-level meeting focusing on fortifying the cooperative framework to elevate the rural economy. Cooperation ministers from various states convened to discuss technological advancements, sector transparency, and initiatives aimed at doubling farmers' incomes through cooperative societies.

In this strategic gathering, held with the overarching goal of realizing 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' Shah inaugurated projects worth Rs 265.30 crore in Gujarat. Notable attendees included Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state officials. The foundation stones were laid for projects like ethanol distillery plants and an Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

The event also featured a special exhibition with twenty leading cooperative organizations, including Amul and NDDB, showcasing cutting-edge services and products. A report on effective practices by states and the International Year of Cooperation 2025 was also released as a part of the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

 Global
2
Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

 India
3
Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

 Egypt
4
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026