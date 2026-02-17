Boosting Rural Economy: Amit Shah Chairs Meeting on Cooperative Strengthening

Union Minister Amit Shah recently led a high-level meeting focusing on fortifying the cooperative framework to elevate the rural economy. Cooperation ministers from various states convened to discuss technological advancements, sector transparency, and initiatives aimed at doubling farmers' incomes through cooperative societies.

In this strategic gathering, held with the overarching goal of realizing 'Prosperity through Cooperation,' Shah inaugurated projects worth Rs 265.30 crore in Gujarat. Notable attendees included Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other state officials. The foundation stones were laid for projects like ethanol distillery plants and an Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

The event also featured a special exhibition with twenty leading cooperative organizations, including Amul and NDDB, showcasing cutting-edge services and products. A report on effective practices by states and the International Year of Cooperation 2025 was also released as a part of the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)