Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Savarkar: Voice Samples at Center Stage

Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, has filed a request for Rahul Gandhi's voice samples in a defamation case concerning Gandhi's remarks about V D Savarkar. Savarkar's lawyer argues the samples are necessary to validate certain electronic recordings as evidence. Gandhi's representatives began cross-examining Savarkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:06 IST
Legal Battle Over Savarkar: Voice Samples at Center Stage
Satyaki Savarkar
  • Country:
  • India

Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the late revolutionary V D Savarkar, has intensified his legal case against Rahul Gandhi by seeking voice samples from the Congress leader.

His legal team, headed by Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, filed an application requesting these samples as a crucial piece of evidence for certain electronic recordings. Kolhatkar presented this at the special MP/MLA court.

The case revolves around Gandhi's alleged misinformation, claiming V D Savarkar wrote about a violent act against a Muslim man. Satyaki Savarkar disputes this account, asserting it's false. The court proceedings saw Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi, cross-examining Savarkar.

TRENDING

1
Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

Nepal Stuns Scotland in Landmark T20 World Cup Victory

 India
2
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
3
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026