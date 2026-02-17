Legal Battle Over Savarkar: Voice Samples at Center Stage
Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of V D Savarkar, has filed a request for Rahul Gandhi's voice samples in a defamation case concerning Gandhi's remarks about V D Savarkar. Savarkar's lawyer argues the samples are necessary to validate certain electronic recordings as evidence. Gandhi's representatives began cross-examining Savarkar.
- Country:
- India
Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of the late revolutionary V D Savarkar, has intensified his legal case against Rahul Gandhi by seeking voice samples from the Congress leader.
His legal team, headed by Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, filed an application requesting these samples as a crucial piece of evidence for certain electronic recordings. Kolhatkar presented this at the special MP/MLA court.
The case revolves around Gandhi's alleged misinformation, claiming V D Savarkar wrote about a violent act against a Muslim man. Satyaki Savarkar disputes this account, asserting it's false. The court proceedings saw Advocate Milind Pawar, representing Gandhi, cross-examining Savarkar.
