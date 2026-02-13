UK police shift focus to evidence gathering, rather than arrests, after Palestine Action ruling
British police said on Friday they would focus on gathering evidence of offences relating to the pro-Palestine group Palestine Action rather than making arrests, responding to a court ruling. London's High Court on Friday ruled that the government's ban of Palestine Action was unlawful, but the ban would remain in place until the appeal process is concluded.
"Officers will continue to identify offences where support for Palestine Action is being expressed, but they will focus on gathering evidence of those offences and the people involved to provide opportunities for enforcement at a later date, rather than making arrests at the time," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
