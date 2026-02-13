Left Menu

UK police shift focus to evidence gathering, rather than arrests, after Palestine Action ruling

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:26 IST
  • United Kingdom

British ​police said ​on Friday they ‌would focus ​on gathering evidence of offences relating ‌to the pro-Palestine group Palestine Action rather than making arrests, responding to a court ‌ruling. London's High Court on Friday ‌ruled that the government's ban of Palestine Action was unlawful, but the ban would ⁠remain in ​place ⁠until the appeal process is concluded.

"Officers will ⁠continue to identify offences where support for ​Palestine Action is being expressed, but ⁠they will focus on gathering evidence of ⁠those ​offences and the people involved to provide opportunities for enforcement at ⁠a later date, rather than making arrests ⁠at ⁠the time," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

