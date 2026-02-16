Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Centre on Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention Evidence

The Supreme Court questioned the Centre's submitted video transcripts against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, demanding accurate translations. Discrepancies were noted between claimed and actual statements. Wangchuk faces detention under the National Security Act, with the Centre justifying the legality and necessity of his confinement, despite medical examinations showing his good health.

In an ongoing legal battle, the Supreme Court has raised questions about the accuracy of video transcripts supplied by the Centre against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The bench, comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale, highlighted the need for precise translation in the age of Artificial Intelligence, expressing concerns over discrepancies in the statements attributed to Wangchuk.

The issue arose when senior advocate Kapil Sibal pointed out inconsistencies, noting that the Centre's translation of Wangchuk's speech extended beyond the actual duration of three minutes, and allegedly included statements not made by the activist. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the detention order under the National Security Act, citing ongoing grounds for Wangchuk's confinement.

The court is set to continue hearings on the habeas corpus petition filed by Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, who argues that his detention is illegal. With the Supreme Court demanding factual evidence and precise translations, the case highlights the critical intersection of law, technology, and human rights.

