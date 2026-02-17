Left Menu

Telangana's Success Story at Mumbai Climate Week

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the 'Mumbai Climate Week', focusing on Hyderabad's progress and addressing administrative achievements. Invited by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Reddy's participation highlights Telangana's development and its ongoing success in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:09 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to participate in the 'Mumbai Climate Week' on Wednesday, as stated in an official release. The invitation was extended by Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

During the event, Chief Minister Reddy is expected to address Telangana's administrative achievements and the rapid progress of Hyderabad. The presence of a key political figure at such high-profile discussions underscores the importance of inter-state collaboration and Telangana's development story.

Reddy departed for Mumbai on Tuesday evening to attend the event, signifying the state's active participation in national discourse on climate-related progress and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

