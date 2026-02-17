Macron's Mumbai Morning: French President's Jog at Marine Drive
French President Emmanuel Macron began his India visit with a jog at Mumbai's Marine Drive. Sporting athletic attire, his presence was noted by onlookers amidst security. This health-conscious start follows a pattern, as Macron was previously seen jogging on official tours, such as last year in China.
In an unexpected start to his India visit, French President Emmanuel Macron surprised onlookers by joining local joggers at Mumbai's famed Marine Drive hours after his arrival. Adorned casually in a navy blue athletic t-shirt and black shorts, he mingled with the morning exercise crowd, accompanied discreetly by his security detail.
This isn't the French President's first time making headlines with his athletic routine. Last year in China, he was similarly seen running during his state visit. Macron's consistent efforts to remain fit even during official tours highlight his personal commitment to health.
Macron's current trip to India focuses on participating in the AI Impact Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, alongside a bilateral summit involving key discussions. His visit also included a somber commemoration ceremony for victims of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
