Reclaiming Wajid Ali Shah: The Cultural Visionary of Awadh

'Wajid Ali Shah: A Cultural and Literary Legacy' seeks to redefine the last Nawab of Awadh as more than just a dethroned king. Co-authored by his descendants, the book draws on rare manuscripts to present him as a pivotal cultural figure and challenges long-standing myths of his reign.

Originally written in Urdu, the 600-page volume has been translated into English to widen its reach and correct historical misunderstandings. The translation introduces readers to Wajid Ali Shah's lesser-known talents in poetry, drama, and architecture, and aims to restore a neglected voice in Indian heritage.

Praised by historians and filmmakers alike, the book is a significant contribution to art and cultural history, illustrating the multifaceted life of Wajid Ali Shah, who was not merely an unfortunate ruler but also a visionary artist.

