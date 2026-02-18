Left Menu

Reclaiming Wajid Ali Shah: The Cultural Visionary of Awadh

A new English translation of 'Wajid Ali Shah: A Cultural and Literary Legacy' by Kaukub Quder Sajjad Ali Meerza and Talat Fatima re-examines Awadh's last ruler as a major cultural force. This book aims to challenge colonial narratives and highlight his artistic contributions, with endorsements from notable historians and filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:12 IST
Reclaiming Wajid Ali Shah: The Cultural Visionary of Awadh
  • Country:
  • India

'Wajid Ali Shah: A Cultural and Literary Legacy' seeks to redefine the last Nawab of Awadh as more than just a dethroned king. Co-authored by his descendants, the book draws on rare manuscripts to present him as a pivotal cultural figure and challenges long-standing myths of his reign.

Originally written in Urdu, the 600-page volume has been translated into English to widen its reach and correct historical misunderstandings. The translation introduces readers to Wajid Ali Shah's lesser-known talents in poetry, drama, and architecture, and aims to restore a neglected voice in Indian heritage.

Praised by historians and filmmakers alike, the book is a significant contribution to art and cultural history, illustrating the multifaceted life of Wajid Ali Shah, who was not merely an unfortunate ruler but also a visionary artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
2
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India
3
Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

 India
4
Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026