Controversy Surrounds Election Commission's Use of WhatsApp for Directives
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has accused the Election Commission of violating Supreme Court directives by using WhatsApp for official communications during the Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal. Banerjee claims these actions, directed by political influences from Delhi, are undermining transparency and legality, threatening public trust in the commission.
In a major political development, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee has launched an attack on the Election Commission, alleging it flouts Supreme Court directives by using WhatsApp for official communications during West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Banerjee revealed screenshots suggesting instructions are being circulated through informal channels rather than formal and accountable mechanisms. He raised concerns over Special Roll Observer C Murugan's direct communications with micro observers, questioning the legality of these actions.
The allegations have set the stage for a legal battle as the TMC is poised to bring the matter before the Supreme Court. Banerjee insists the Election Commission's legitimacy hinges on public trust, not political patronage, signaling a turbulent period ahead of state polls.
