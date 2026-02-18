Left Menu

Unveiling Thang Ta: A Fusion of Tradition and Contemporary Art

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art will explore the martial art form Thang Ta, focusing on its historical, ritual, and contemporary relevance. The presentation will feature performances and discussions, highlighting its evolution and philosophical roots. It aims to honor the tradition's adaptability and influence on contemporary artistic practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:11 IST
Unveiling Thang Ta: A Fusion of Tradition and Contemporary Art
  • Country:
  • India

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is set to delve into Thang Ta, an ancient martial art form from Manipur, in a presentation titled 'Thang Ta: The Traditional, Technical and Temporal Journey of a Martial Art Form.' This event, part of KNMA's 'Legacy Series,' will be hosted at the Triveni Kala Sangam Amphitheatre.

Thang Ta, officially known as 'Huyen Lallong,' is a dynamic system of martial arts with deep philosophical and cultural roots, evolving over centuries. The program, curated by Aditi Jaitly Jadeja with Priti Patel as advisor, seeks to broaden the concept of legacy beyond hereditary lines to shared cultural memory, celebrating the knowledge and adaptability of its historical custodians.

Audiences will witness student demonstrations from various Thang Ta teachings, followed by discussions on its martial, performative, and ritual aspects. Highlighted by performances from different schools, including those choreographed by Surjit Nongmeikapam and Priti Patel, the event underlines Thang Ta's enduring influence, dating back to 33 AD, on modern artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

Argentine Maritime Workers Strike Against Labor Reform

 Global
2
Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

Exclusive Capital's Fraud Case Unfolds: Bail Plea Rulings and High Stakes

 India
3
Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

Security Forces Intensify Operation 'KGH 2' Against Naxal Leaders

 India
4
Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

Major Drug Bust: Over 325 Kilograms of Cannabis Seized

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026