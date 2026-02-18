Unveiling Thang Ta: A Fusion of Tradition and Contemporary Art

The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) is set to delve into Thang Ta, an ancient martial art form from Manipur, in a presentation titled 'Thang Ta: The Traditional, Technical and Temporal Journey of a Martial Art Form.' This event, part of KNMA's 'Legacy Series,' will be hosted at the Triveni Kala Sangam Amphitheatre.

Thang Ta, officially known as 'Huyen Lallong,' is a dynamic system of martial arts with deep philosophical and cultural roots, evolving over centuries. The program, curated by Aditi Jaitly Jadeja with Priti Patel as advisor, seeks to broaden the concept of legacy beyond hereditary lines to shared cultural memory, celebrating the knowledge and adaptability of its historical custodians.

Audiences will witness student demonstrations from various Thang Ta teachings, followed by discussions on its martial, performative, and ritual aspects. Highlighted by performances from different schools, including those choreographed by Surjit Nongmeikapam and Priti Patel, the event underlines Thang Ta's enduring influence, dating back to 33 AD, on modern artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)