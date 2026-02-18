Controversial Film Sparks Community Outcry

An FIR was lodged against the makers of the upcoming Hindi film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' following protests by the Yadav community, who fear potential disruptions to social harmony and offense to their sentiments. Demonstrators object to the portrayal of a romantic relationship between a Yadav woman and a Muslim man.

The protesters demanded a halt to the release, set for February 27, citing concerns over the film's depiction potentially distorting cultural and community values. The police registered a case under section 353 of the BNS against the producer, director, and principal actors, yet the filmmakers have not responded to the allegations.

The protest, held in Sambhal tehsil area, included burned posters and vows for legal action. Community leaders warned of further agitation if their demands are not met, echoing similar controversies such as the recent outcry over 'Ghooskhor Pandat' on Netflix.