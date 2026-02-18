Left Menu

Controversial Film Sparks Community Outcry

An FIR has been filed against the makers of 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' after protests from the Yadav community, who claim the film could disrupt social harmony and target their sentiments by depicting a controversial interfaith romance. The film's release is opposed amid demands for an immediate ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samjung | Updated: 18-02-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 22:03 IST
Controversial Film Sparks Community Outcry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR was lodged against the makers of the upcoming Hindi film 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' following protests by the Yadav community, who fear potential disruptions to social harmony and offense to their sentiments. Demonstrators object to the portrayal of a romantic relationship between a Yadav woman and a Muslim man.

The protesters demanded a halt to the release, set for February 27, citing concerns over the film's depiction potentially distorting cultural and community values. The police registered a case under section 353 of the BNS against the producer, director, and principal actors, yet the filmmakers have not responded to the allegations.

The protest, held in Sambhal tehsil area, included burned posters and vows for legal action. Community leaders warned of further agitation if their demands are not met, echoing similar controversies such as the recent outcry over 'Ghooskhor Pandat' on Netflix.

TRENDING

1
US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

US Admiral's Strategic Visit Highlights Sri Lanka's Key Role in Indo-Pacific

 Sri Lanka
2
Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

Call for Clarity: Rohit Pawar Seeks Truth Behind Air Crash Tragedy

 India
3
AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

AI Revolution: India's Leading Role in Global Transformation

 India
4
India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

India at the Center: The Global Spotlight of ET NOW Summit 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026