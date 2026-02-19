Friedrich Merz Advocates for Strategic Partnerships with China Amid U.S. Tariff Strains

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced his intentions to forge 'strategic partnerships' with China on Wednesday, as he prepares for an upcoming visit to the Asian nation. The Chancellor aims to foster future cooperation between Europe and China amid the ongoing strain from U.S. tariffs.

During an Ash Wednesday event in Bavaria, Merz emphasized the importance of aligning with global partners who share similar values in order to sustain prosperity and social security. He criticized the separation of foreign and economic policies, underlining the need for a cohesive approach.

Addressing the United States' protectionist measures, Merz remarked on the Union's ability to defend itself against tariff policies that jeopardize bilateral relations. Highlighting recent European unity, he reiterated the EU's willingness to engage or oppose as necessary, stressing an 'outstretched hand' approach alongside prepared defense strategies.

