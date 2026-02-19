Left Menu

Tech Titans Propel Wall Street's Ascent Amid AI Buzz

Wall Street indexes surged as technology heavyweights like Nvidia and Amazon saw gains, amid recovering AI-related stocks. Software firms showed resilience despite earlier profit concerns. Economic indicators remained positive, with solid business spending and economic growth, as traders anticipate potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Wall Street experienced a robust lift on Wednesday, driven by significant gains in technology giants including Nvidia and Amazon. Nvidia's 2% rise was fueled by a deal with Meta Platforms to supply AI chips, although Meta's shares remained nearly unchanged.

Stocks in the AI realm, such as Sandisk and Seagate, also posted strong performances, adding between 2% and 6.2% on recent demand surges. Meanwhile, the PHLX chip index enjoyed a 1.3% rise amidst past concerns over high valuations. Amazon's shares rose 2.3%, with Alphabet trailing closely behind at 0.7%.

The S&P 500 saw a 0.61% rise, while the Nasdaq advanced by 0.99%. The Dow Jones noted a modest gain of 0.27%. Positive economic data bolstered market confidence, with traders predicting a possible Federal Reserve rate cut by June. Several companies, including Global Payments and Moderna, surpassed expectations, contributing to an optimistic market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

