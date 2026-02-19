Left Menu

Geopolitical Tensions Propel Gold Prices Amidst Federal Reserve Uncertainty

Gold prices surged over 2% as investors weighed geopolitical risks amidst Federal Reserve's divided stance on interest rates. Despite hawkish Fed minutes, gold neared $5,000. Geopolitical tensions and upcoming economic reports are poised to influence future movements. Meanwhile, other precious metals also saw gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 01:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 01:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices rose by over 2% on Wednesday, reflecting investor concerns over ongoing geopolitical risks, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes revealed a split among officials regarding future interest rate hikes. Spot gold climbed 2.4% to $4,992.11 per ounce by 2:18 p.m. ET.

U.S. gold futures for April increased by 2.1% to settle at $5,009.50. Analysts suggest market nervousness persists amid tensions involving Iran and the U.S. Despite this, the market exhibited a tight trading range throughout February without a clear trend.

In Geneva, two days of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia concluded without any notable progress, and discussions with Iran also saw limited advancement. Investors are keenly awaiting Friday's U.S. personal consumption expenditure report, a key inflation metric, for further insight into borrowing costs and price movements, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium registered gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

