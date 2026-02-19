Left Menu

Leslie Wexner Denies Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes Amid New Revelations

Leslie Wexner, former CEO of L Brands, testifies he had no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities. In written testimony, Wexner regrets affiliations with Epstein, who managed his finances. He severed ties around 2007 following theft accusations, facing U.S. lawmakers amid new Epstein document disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 09:02 IST
Leslie Wexner, a billionaire and former CEO of L Brands, testified on Wednesday regarding his past associations with late financier Jeffrey Epstein, denying any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

Testifying before U.S. lawmakers, Wexner expressed regret over his ties to Epstein, who managed his finances from the 1980s. He cut ties with Epstein around 2007 after financial and criminal reports emerged. Wexner emphasized he was unaware of Epstein's illicit actions and was not involved.

The U.S. Justice Department recently released documents shedding light on Epstein's network of influential connections. Wexner, questioned for hours by congressional investigators, insisted on his lack of involvement in Epstein's crimes, citing theft and deceit by Epstein as reasons for their falling out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

