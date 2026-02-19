Leslie Wexner Denies Knowledge of Epstein's Crimes Amid New Revelations

Leslie Wexner, a billionaire and former CEO of L Brands, testified on Wednesday regarding his past associations with late financier Jeffrey Epstein, denying any knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities.

Testifying before U.S. lawmakers, Wexner expressed regret over his ties to Epstein, who managed his finances from the 1980s. He cut ties with Epstein around 2007 after financial and criminal reports emerged. Wexner emphasized he was unaware of Epstein's illicit actions and was not involved.

The U.S. Justice Department recently released documents shedding light on Epstein's network of influential connections. Wexner, questioned for hours by congressional investigators, insisted on his lack of involvement in Epstein's crimes, citing theft and deceit by Epstein as reasons for their falling out.

