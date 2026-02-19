Left Menu

Trump's Peace Gambit in Gaza: Global Efforts Amid Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to chair the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace, addressing issues like the disarmament of Hamas and humanitarian aid in Gaza. The event will feature representatives from over 45 nations and has raised $5 billion for reconstruction, yet faces criticism for excluding Palestinian voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:42 IST
Trump's Peace Gambit in Gaza: Global Efforts Amid Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump will lead the first meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday, amid ongoing questions about Gaza's future. Representatives from over 45 nations will attend, focusing on issues such as Hamas disarmament, reconstruction funds, and humanitarian aid to the conflict-stricken region.

The event, held at the Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, will see Trump announce a $5 billion reconstruction fund aimed at aiding Gaza. However, the initiative has generated controversy by including Israel but excluding Palestinian representatives, raising concerns about its potential impact on the U.N.'s role in diplomacy.

While multiple nations plan to contribute troops to an International Stabilization Force, deployment remains uncertain due to hurdles in disarming Hamas. Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, despite achieving a ceasefire last year, faces significant challenges, such as unreliable aid distribution and skepticism from key diplomatic players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, other ensures affordable, accessible AI.

World stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & c...

 Global
2
Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year, says Mukesh Ambani at AI Impact Summit.

Jio with RIL will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this y...

 Global
3
Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

Ecological Crisis: Pineapple Cultivation Controversy at Athirappilly

 India
4
Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

Constable Suspended Over Alleged Extortion and Smuggling Activities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026