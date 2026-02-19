Trump's Peace Gambit in Gaza: Global Efforts Amid Controversies

U.S. President Donald Trump will lead the first meeting of his Board of Peace on Thursday, amid ongoing questions about Gaza's future. Representatives from over 45 nations will attend, focusing on issues such as Hamas disarmament, reconstruction funds, and humanitarian aid to the conflict-stricken region.

The event, held at the Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, will see Trump announce a $5 billion reconstruction fund aimed at aiding Gaza. However, the initiative has generated controversy by including Israel but excluding Palestinian representatives, raising concerns about its potential impact on the U.N.'s role in diplomacy.

While multiple nations plan to contribute troops to an International Stabilization Force, deployment remains uncertain due to hurdles in disarming Hamas. Trump's 20-point Gaza plan, despite achieving a ceasefire last year, faces significant challenges, such as unreliable aid distribution and skepticism from key diplomatic players.

