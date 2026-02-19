India's AI Ambitions: Bridging the Skill Gap

The Indian government is actively addressing the challenges faced by the IT industry in the era of artificial intelligence, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed. Speaking at the India AI impact Summit 2026, he emphasized collaboration with academia to upskill and reskill the talent pool.

Vaishnaw noted a significant policy shift announced in the Union Budget, aiming to attract global data for processing in India. This move seeks to deliver high-value services globally, reinforcing India's position in the tech landscape.

Aligning with the Prime Minister's focus on clean energy, Vaishnaw highlighted reforms in the nuclear sector and an expanded clean energy grid, ensuring sustainable power for the country's developmental needs.

