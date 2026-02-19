Brave Wife Fends Off Ferocious Bear to Rescue Husband

In a dramatic encounter with nature's ferocity, a 41-year-old woman has emerged as a hero, saving her husband from a formidable wild bear in the forests of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. This remarkable event unfolded in the dense Hatisalabeda forest, near Milu village, where the couple had ventured to collect leaves.

The terrifying ordeal began when Malde Soren, 48, was brutally attacked by one of six wild bears they encountered. The vicious bear inflicted significant injuries on Soren, leaving him with severe scalp wounds. As the threat loomed large, his wife, Lili Soren, displayed incredible courage by defending her husband with an axe.

Range Officer Prasant Kumar Swain commended her courage, noting that her quick and fearless response caused the bear to retreat. Malde was swiftly transported to Karanjia government hospital before being transferred to Keonjhar District Hospital for further treatment, underscoring the severity of his injuries.

