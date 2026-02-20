Left Menu

South Africa Gears Up for T20 World Cup Clash Against India

South Africa's head coach Conrad Shukri Conrad shares his excitement as his team prepares for their Super Eight match against defending champions India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Conrad discusses the psychological shift post-unbeaten group stage, addressing the pressures of facing top teams.

Updated: 20-02-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  India

South Africa is set to face India in their Super Eight opener at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with head coach Conrad Shukri Conrad expressing enthusiasm and confidence after a successful group stage conquest. South Africa's unbeaten streak in the group has bolstered their mindset as they move into the tournament's next phase.

Conrad acknowledged the complexity of tournament cricket, emphasizing the mental shift required after advancing from the group stages. He explained that navigating the early rounds was crucial, and now the team looks forward to playing against India and the West Indies, which are known for their entertaining players.

Discussing the pressures of high-stakes matches, Conrad pointed out that both teams experience pressure. He addressed Abhishek Sharma's recent challenges, dismissing any undue focus on individual player match-ups, especially given the quality of batting wickets. Conrad believes the impact of match-ups can sometimes be exaggerated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

