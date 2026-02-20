Left Menu

Congress Celebrates as US Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Tariffs

The US Supreme Court's decision to nullify President Trump's global tariffs has been hailed by Congress, asserting India might have avoided a one-sided trade deal. With a decisive 6-3 verdict, concerns are raised regarding the impact on previously secured trade concessions between India and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:56 IST
Congress Celebrates as US Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Tariffs
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress praised the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn President Donald Trump's global tariffs, suggesting that India might have avoided a disadvantageous trade deal had it waited a bit longer. The significant 6-3 verdict reflects the effective system of checks and balances in the United States.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram insisted that the Indian government must clarify the implications of the judgment on a trade agreement with the US announced on February 6. Chidambaram noted that the US has gained various concessions from India, raising concerns over their future following the court's ruling.

Pawan Khera from the Congress media department criticized the haste in the Indian government's earlier decision. He speculated whether India's changed strategy was influenced by external factors, questioning Prime Minister Modi's actions amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026