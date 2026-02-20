Congress Celebrates as US Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Tariffs

The Congress praised the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn President Donald Trump's global tariffs, suggesting that India might have avoided a disadvantageous trade deal had it waited a bit longer. The significant 6-3 verdict reflects the effective system of checks and balances in the United States.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram insisted that the Indian government must clarify the implications of the judgment on a trade agreement with the US announced on February 6. Chidambaram noted that the US has gained various concessions from India, raising concerns over their future following the court's ruling.

Pawan Khera from the Congress media department criticized the haste in the Indian government's earlier decision. He speculated whether India's changed strategy was influenced by external factors, questioning Prime Minister Modi's actions amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)