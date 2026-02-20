Delhi's Excise Policy Extension: Continuity Amidst Change
The Delhi government is expected to extend its current excise policy for the financial year 2026-27 while it crafts a new strategy. The existing policy has been in place since 2023-24, following the dismissal of a reformative policy amid controversy in 2022.
The Delhi government is anticipated to continue its current excise regime for the Financial Year 2026-27, according to official sources. This comes as the government works on devising a new policy.
In June of last year, the Delhi administration extended its duty-based excise policy, which has been operational since the licensing year 2022-23, through to the 2025-26 fiscal year. Originally intended to last from July 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, officials now confirm that the excise department has sent a proposal for yet another extension.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has previously directed officials to draft a proposal for a new excise policy aimed at ensuring a transparent and quality liquor supply. Meanwhile, under the current policy, four Delhi government corporations manage the city's retail liquor outlets.
