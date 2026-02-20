Remembering Shankar: A Literary Legacy of Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences following the death of distinguished Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, popularly known as 'Shankar', who passed away at the age of 92.

Shankar's influential writings, including his celebrated novel 'Chowringhee', portrayed the intricacies of urban life in India. His stories have left a lasting impact on generations, transforming everyday experiences into profound literary narratives.

The Sahitya Akademi award-winning author's work has not only enriched Indian literature but also inspired filmmakers like Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray to adapt his novels into renowned films.

