Remembering Shankar: A Literary Legacy of Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, a revered Bengali author known as 'Shankar'. His literary contributions, including the novel 'Chowringhee', have greatly enriched Indian literature. Mukhopadhyay's works, capturing the essence of urban India, continue to resonate with readers and have been adapted into films.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences following the death of distinguished Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay, popularly known as 'Shankar', who passed away at the age of 92.
Shankar's influential writings, including his celebrated novel 'Chowringhee', portrayed the intricacies of urban life in India. His stories have left a lasting impact on generations, transforming everyday experiences into profound literary narratives.
The Sahitya Akademi award-winning author's work has not only enriched Indian literature but also inspired filmmakers like Oscar-winner Satyajit Ray to adapt his novels into renowned films.
