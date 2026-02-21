Left Menu

Conversations Under the Bridge: Channing Tatum's Real-life Inspiration

Channing Tatum reflects on real-life discussions with his daughter, paralleling his character's experiences in the film 'Josephine'. Based on true events, the film addresses male aggression through a child's perspective. Directed by Beth de Araujo, it was inspired by her experiences in San Francisco and has been well-received at film festivals.

Channing Tatum shared insights from his personal life on Friday, drawing parallels to his role in 'Josephine,' a film exploring the repercussions of witnessing a sexual assault through a child's eyes. The movie is competing for the Berlin Film Festival's top accolade.

Tatum's character, Damien, and his daughter, Josephine, portrayed by Mason Reeves, are pulled into a challenging legal case after Josephine inadvertently sees an assault. Reflecting on the film, Tatum noted that conversations depicted in the movie resemble ones he has had with his own daughter regarding self-protection and empowerment.

Director Beth de Araujo, whose real-life experiences inspired the film, hopes its positive reception at Berlin and Sundance will pave the way for more films. De Araujo discovered Reeves at a farmers' market, praising her talent and maturity. The cast, including Gemma Chan, worked to create a supportive atmosphere for Reeves on set.

