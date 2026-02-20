Left Menu

Cherishing the Heartbeat of Culture: Farooq Abdullah Advocates for Linguistic Heritage

Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference encourages preserving the linguistic heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. Advocating the use of regional languages in education, he emphasizes the importance of mother tongues, describing them as cultural heartbeats. Abdullah highlights the need for linguistic pride and preservation within families.

Updated: 20-02-2026
  • India

On International Mother Language Day, National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah issued a call to action, urging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cherish and protect their linguistic heritage. He emphasized the role of mother tongues as cultural cornerstones, essential for preserving memory and identity.

Abdullah pressed for regional languages to become the primary medium of instruction during early childhood education, asserting that they play a crucial role in shaping thought and community belonging. He highlighted the Kashmiri language's rich legacy, including its classical literature and scholarly works.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also advocated for the preservation and promotion of languages like Dogri, Pahari, Gojri, Punjabi, and Shina. He advised families to make their homes centers of linguistic pride, fostering an environment where children can absorb the cultural music embedded in their native words.

