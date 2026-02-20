Left Menu

Farewell to Malar: The Zoo's Beloved White Tiger

Malar, a cherished female white tiger at the zoo, has passed away due to age-related issues. Brought to the zoo in 2014, her condition had been deteriorating. She received special care but succumbed recently. Her male counterpart survives and remains on display.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Malar, the 17-year-old female white tiger who captured hearts since her arrival at the zoo in 2014, passed away on Friday morning. The elderly feline succumbed to health complications attributed to her advanced age, according to zoo authorities.

The white tiger's health had been declining, as she struggled with eating despite the provision of minced meat, milk, and eggs under the care of the zoo's staff. Her situation worsened last week, leading to her demise around 6 am, Zoo Director Manjula reported.

After a post-mortem examination, Malar was cremated per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines. The male tiger, her companion from the 2014 batch, remains healthy and visible to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

