Sacred Warkari Padukas Arrive in Latur for Grand Celebration

Latur witnessed a significant spiritual event on Saturday as sacred footwear, known as padukas, from seven revered Warkari saints arrived via helicopter. This marks the commencement of a major religious celebration, featuring the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar, along with tributes to Sant Namdev, Sant Janabai, and Sant Tukaram.

The padukas will journey to Khandapur village in Latur tehsil through a majestic procession with two chariots, drawing thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra. Ceremonial horses from Alandi and Dehu will partake in the traditional ringan ritual, underscoring the cultural importance of the Warkari tradition.

This 10-day event is expected to attract lakhs of participants, showcasing the enduring devotional fervor and cultural heritage of the Warkari movement. The celebrations serve as a poignant reminder of the saints' timeless teachings and influence.

