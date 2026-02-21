Left Menu

Sacred Warkari Padukas Arrive in Latur for Grand Celebration

The sacred footwear of seven Warkari saints has reached Latur by helicopter from Dehu and Alandi, initiating a 10-day religious event. This celebration includes the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar and honors other key saints, attracting thousands of devotees to join the ceremonial processions and rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:42 IST
Sacred Warkari Padukas Arrive in Latur for Grand Celebration
  • Country:
  • India

Latur witnessed a significant spiritual event on Saturday as sacred footwear, known as padukas, from seven revered Warkari saints arrived via helicopter. This marks the commencement of a major religious celebration, featuring the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar, along with tributes to Sant Namdev, Sant Janabai, and Sant Tukaram.

The padukas will journey to Khandapur village in Latur tehsil through a majestic procession with two chariots, drawing thousands of devotees from across Maharashtra. Ceremonial horses from Alandi and Dehu will partake in the traditional ringan ritual, underscoring the cultural importance of the Warkari tradition.

This 10-day event is expected to attract lakhs of participants, showcasing the enduring devotional fervor and cultural heritage of the Warkari movement. The celebrations serve as a poignant reminder of the saints' timeless teachings and influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Set Ambitious $20 Billion Trade Goal

India-Brazil Set Ambitious $20 Billion Trade Goal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Securely Supported in Defamation Case by New Surety

Rahul Gandhi Securely Supported in Defamation Case by New Surety

 India
3
Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

 India
4
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026