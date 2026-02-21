Political Firestorm: Allegations and Protests Fuel Kerala's Assembly Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has firmly denied allegations that he instructed Youth Congress workers to stage a protest at the residence of Kerala's Health Minister Veena George. The protest, marked by the placing of a wreath, was in response to a surgical lapse incident.

Satheesan, serving as Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, rejected claims that he instigated any form of attack against George, labeling such actions as unbecoming of the Congress party. He countered with accusations against the Democratic Youth Federation of India and Left workers for previous attacks on his residences and questioned the lack of action from the ministers.

Minister Veena George alleged that the Congress aims to undermine government institutions to favor private health monopolies. This accusation comes as Youth Congress activists conducted protests, including attempts to disrupt her public engagements. The incident has intensified the political clashes in anticipation of the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

