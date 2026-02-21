Macron Advocates for Balance of Power in Trade Tariff Debate

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out on Saturday about the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that labeled President Donald Trump's trade tariffs as illegal under an economic emergency law. Macron, addressing the issue at Paris's annual agricultural salon, emphasized the importance of checks and balances in democratic systems.

Macron remarked on the benefits of having counterweights to power, aligning it with the principle of the rule of law. He underscored France's intention to evaluate and adapt to the implications of Trump's proposed 10% global tariff, with a focus on maintaining its export economy, which spans agricultural, luxury, fashion, and aeronautical sectors.

He stressed that a calm approach was essential, advocating for reciprocity in trade relations rather than succumbing to unilateral decisions. Macron's remarks come as France navigates its trade strategy amidst changing global economic policies.