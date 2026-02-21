Left Menu

India and Brazil: Strengthening Ties in a Changing World

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced joint agreements on digital partnerships, rare earth cooperation, and mining collaboration. Lula praised mutual efforts for multilateral governance amidst shifting geopolitics during his state visit, highlighting, cultural, economic, and diplomatic synergies between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:24 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Photo/@YouTubeNarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

During a joint press conference held in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva unveiled three critical memorandums of understanding (MoUs). These agreements focus on digital partnerships, cooperation in rare earth elements, and mining within the steel supply chain, underscoring a strategic alliance between the two nations.

President Lula expressed his joy at visiting India, calling the meeting a convergence of superlatives between a digital and renewable energy powerhouse. He emphasized the cultural and political synergies, remarking on their shared support for multilateralism and peace. Previously, in July last year, Modi's visit to Brazil marked a pivotal restructuring in their bilateral cooperation agenda.

Highlighting their pivotal roles on the international stage, Lula pointed to the importance of India and Brazil's cooperation in times of geopolitical turbulence. Both countries wield influence within global entities like the UN and WTO. Lula's visit further included engagements with Indian leaders and the inauguration of Brazil's trade office, aimed at bolstering economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

